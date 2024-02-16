Steelheads Sign Goaltender Riley Morris to an ECHL Contract

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender Riley Morris to an ECHL contract.

Morris, 27, joins the Steelheads from the SPHL having split time this season with Huntsville, Pensacola, and most recently Knoxville. The Calgary, AB native made his pro debut last season in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays making 19 saves on 20 shots in a 8-1 win vs. Norfolk on Oct. 22, 2023. After being released from the Stingrays he joined the Kansas City Mavericks on Nov. 3 before being released on Nov. 9, 2023 and heading to Pensacola in the SPHL. The 5-foot-11, 185lb netminder ended the year with the Tulsa Oilers appearing in 15 games posting a (2-10-1) record with a 3.57 goals against average and .889 save percentage.

He has played 17 games in the ECHL with a (3-11-1) record and a 3.54 goals against average and .887 save percentage while posting a (11-22-2) record in the SPHL playing 37 games with a 3.47 goals against average and .891 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons at Mount Royal Univesity (USports) from 2018-22 appearing in 53 games with a (33-11-3) record with a 2.65 goals against average and .903 save percentage while being named to the USports (West) Second All-Star Team in 2019-20 and All-Rookie Team in 2018-19.

He played parts of four seasons in the AJHL before college hockey with the Okotoks Oilers posting a (88-38-9) record in 141 career games with a 2.51 goals against average and .913 save percentage. During his final season in 2017-18 he was named the AJHL's Best Goaltender and CJHL Top Goaltender finishing second in the league with a 1.98 goals against average and third with a .922 save percentage.

