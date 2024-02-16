Americans Open a Two-Game Set Tonight in Tulsa

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the first game of a back-to-back set against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 PM CST. The Americans lead the season series 5-3-1-0. The Americans are 2-1-1 in Tulsa this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 2/17/24 vs. Tulsa, 4:10 PM CST

Costantini shines in victory: Rookie netminder Marco Costantini stopped 27 of 28 Wichita shots last outing, as the Americans beat the Thunder 3-1 on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center. After starting seven straight games, he finally had a night off last Saturday in the Americans 6-1 loss to Tulsa. His goals against average on Wednesday night was 1.00, with a 0.964 save percentage. He has victories in his last three starts and owns a record of 4-2-1-1 this season. Prior to coming to the Americans, he started only five games this season, all starts coming with Knoxville of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he had 1.48 goals against average, with a 0.952 save percentage (2-2-1). He joined the Americans as a free agent on January 25th and won his first ECHL start on January 26th beating the Kansas City Mavericks 5-2.

Another Shorty: Americans forward Gavin Gould notched his third shorthanded goal of the season on Wednesday night, his sixth goal of the year, with half of his goals coming shorthanded. In 29 games since signing with Allen in early December, he has six goals, and nine assists, for 15 points. The Americans are tied for third overall in the ECHL with seven shorthanded goals.

On the suspensions: Americans forward Johnny Walker served the first of a three-game suspension on Wednesday night in the Americans victory over Wichita. He will complete the three-game suspension this weekend with a back-to-back series against the Tulsa Oilers. Easton Brodzinski served his one-game suspension on Wednesday night. He will be back in the lineup tonight against Tulsa.

Fizer impressive in return: The Ottawa Senators assigned forward Tarun Fizer to the Americans on Wednesday. He had an assist in his return to action Wednesday night. Fizer assisted on Kris Myllari's second period power play goal, extending his point streak with Allen to three games.

Head-to-Head against Tulsa: The Americans are 5-3-1 against Tulsa in the season series. The Oilers won the last meeting 6-1 in Allen on February 10th. Allen is 2-1-1 at the BOK Center this season.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Home: 10-12-0-0

Away: 11-12-2-1

Overall: 20-23-2-1

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (22) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (48) Hank Crone

+/-: (+14) Blake Murray

PIM's: (132) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 14-9-3-0

Away: 8-10-1-1

Overall: 22-19-4-1

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (16) Eddie Matsushima

Assists: (26) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (37) Kyle Crnkovic

+/-: (+15) Eddie Matsushima

PIM's (46) Mike McKee

