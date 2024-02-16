Manitoba Assigns Goaltender Salminen to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - The Manitoba Moose announced on Friday morning they have reassigned goaltender Oskari Salminen to the Norfolk Admirals.

Salminen, 24, joins the Admirals for his first stint in the ECHL. The Finnish goaltender has played in 11 games with the Moose this season, going 4-7 in-net with a 3.91 goals-against-average (GAA).

The 6-foot-5 netminder signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets in May 2022. Last season, Salminen suited up in 39 regular season games with Manitoba and went 18-13-6 with a 3.06 GAA and .896 save percentage (SV%). He started in four playoff games for the Moose and went 2-2 in those starts.

Salminen played three seasons in Liiga (Finland) and put up his best numbers during the 2021-22 season with Jukurit. He was 29-14-11 in 55 regular season appearances. He led Liiga goaltenders in wins, saves (1,260) and finished tied for the most shutouts during the regular season (9). He finished top-six in GAA (2.07) and SV% (.928).

Salminen has joined the Admirals in Portland, Maine, and is on the ice for morning skate.

