Admirals Hold off Mariners Rally

PORTLAND, ME - Alex Kile tied the Maine Mariners single season goals record with his 25th and 26th tallies, but the Norfolk Admirals claimed the 5-4 win on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena in the first of three weekend games between the two teams.

The Mariners netted two goals in a nine-second span to grab a quick 2-0 lead in the opening period. The first came at 9:19, when Cam Askew, skating in his 300th career ECHL game, whipped the puck on net from the bottom of the left circle, which was finished off on the rebound by Tyler Drevitch. Moments later, Curtis Hall's centering pass from the right corner was put home by Alex Kile in the goal mouth to double the lead. About five minutes after Kile's tally, the Admirals got on the board when Danny Katic slapped in a loose puck from under Kyle Keyser's pads at 14:24. The Mariners led 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Both second period goals came off the stick of Norfolk forward Stepan Timofeyev. The first was of the highlight reel variety, as he pulled of "The Michigan" move just 23 seconds into the frame. Lifting one lacrosse style from below the goal line, Timofeyev tucked one over Kyle Keyser's left shoulder to tie the game at two. With just 3.5 seconds left in the frame, Timofeyev struck again to give Norfolk the lead when he followed his blocked pass and squeezed one through Keyser for a 3-2 Admiral advantage.

Norfolk added insurance when Biddeford, ME native Brady Fleurent finished off a pretty passing play at 4:17 of the third, making it 4-2. About midway through the final frame, Nathan Noel netted his first Mariners goal, deflecting an Alex Sheehy shot in behind Yaniv Perets and pulling Maine within a goal. Norfolk's Carson Goler put his team back up by two at 16:40, only to see Kile answer with his second of the game at 18:04. Kile's goal came with the Maine net empty, and the Mariners pulled Kesyer again to try and find the equalizer, but ran out of time.

The Admirals outshot the Mariners 36-20 in the game as Perets made 16 saves to earn the victory. Keyser stopped 31 in the loss. Kile's next goal will pass Mathew Santos' mark of 26 in 2021-22 for the new Mariners single-season record.

The Mariners (19-21-5-0) continue the Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" against Norfolk tomorrow night with Wild Blueberries Night presented by Camden National Bank. The game is sold out, but the game-worn and game-issued specialty jerseys can be bid on via the Handbid app until the start of the 3rd period. Sunday's weekend finale is Pride Night at 3 PM, and includes a postgame open skate. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

