Gladiators Overwhelmed by Ghost Pirates in 4-1 Loss

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (17-29-2-1) fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates (18-25-4-1) by a score of 4-1 Saturday night.

The Ghost Pirates tripled the Gladiators efforts in the first period, both in shots (15-5) and on the scoreboard as they enjoyed a 3-0 lead after one.

Simon Pinard got things going for the Ghost Pirates, with an early power play goal to put his team up 1-0 early in the contest. (2:16)

Keltie Jeri-Leon doubled the Ghost Pirates' lead a little over ten minutes later, scoring off a wild centering feed as the puck trickled through the pads of Josh Boyko. (12:56)

Just as the Gladiators rectified their first failed penalty kill attempt with a stern second effort against the man-advantage, the Ghost Pirates snuck in a third goal to complete the first period team hat trick, with Noah Carroll being the beneficiary to go up 3-0. (17:41)

Refusing to go down without throwing a swing of their own, the Gladiators got themselves on the scoresheet as Micah Miller cashed in on a breakaway chance to bring the deficit to a more manageable 3-1. (5:00)

The Ghost Pirates sought to put a damper on the Gladiators' comeback efforts, as Alex Gilmour buried the rebound to put Savannah back up by three 4-1. (14:28)

Savannah effectively closed the door on any comeback hopes for the Gladiators as the contest came to close with the Ghost Pirates securing the 4-1 victory.

Boyko ended the night registering 32 saves off 36 Savannah shots while Jesper Vikman finished a much less busy night in net with 12 saves off 13 Atlanta shots.

The Glads will be back in action Saturday night as they travel to Greenville, SC to take on the Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05PM EST.

