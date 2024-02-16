Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show Returns to Kia Center

February 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton and his charity figure skating program, "Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer" will be performing following Sunday afternoon's Hockey Fights Cancer game between the Solar Bears and the Atlanta Gladiators on February 25. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. with the ice show to begin shortly after the conclusion of the hockey game.

Appearing in the program along with CARES Founder and Cancer survivor Scott Hamilton, will be Team USA Ice Dancers Eva Pate and Logan Bye. Joining the stars will be figure skaters from the Central Florida area adding some local flare to what is sure to be a dazzling show.

Fans sticking around after the game for the Sk8 to Elimin8 Ice Show will be asked to relocate to general seating in sections 113-116.

Your ticket to the Hockey Fights Cancer Game between the Solar Bears and Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, February 25 gives you admission to the Sk8 to Elmin8 Ice Show following the game. No additional purchase is required.

Team USA Ice Dancers, Eva Pate & Logan Bye, are the 2023 Autumn Classic International Champions and are two-time ISU Challenger Series silver medalists. Recently, the team placed 5th at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships and 4th at the 2023 Cup of China. They were just named Board Ambassadors for the Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation. The team trains in Novi, Michigan under Pasquale Camerlengo, Igor Shpilband, Adrienne Lenda, Natalia Deller, and Renee Petkovski.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.