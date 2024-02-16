Three-Goal Third Period Sends Steelheads to Win

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost to the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument on Friday night, 5-4.

Blake Bennett became the first Rush player to hit 20 goals this season when he backhanded home the game's opening goal just 95 seconds in. The Rush would head to the first intermission tied after Francesco Arcuri scored on the powerplay midway through the period.

In the second, Rapid City jumped out to their second lead of the night with Logan Nelson tallying his 15th goal of the season.

Answering back, Patrick Kudla scored from the right point to tie the game once again. The Rush outshot the Steelheads in the second period 15-5, and kept Idaho at bay through the second.

Rookie forward Simon Boyko collected a feed from Maurizio Colella to break the tie at 16:51 into the period. Boyko has six goals in 10 games for the Rush since his call up from the SPHL. Adam Eby, the newest Rush player, logged the secondary assist on the goal.

Carrying a 3-2 lead into the final period, the Rush were 14-2-2 entering the third period with a lead this season. James Hardie scored from Billy Constantinou and Tyson Helgesen to extend the Rush lead to 4-2.

However, the two-goal cushion was not enough. Jordan Kawaguchi scored 4:41 into the third and started a frenzy for the Steelheads.

50 seconds later it was Ben Zloty scoring his seventh goal of the season to tie the game at four apiece.

Just over 30 seconds after Zloty's goal, Mark Rassell posted up at the net front to score what would become the game-winning goal. The three-goal third period for Idaho saw the Steelheads go from down two to ahead by one in 85 seconds.

The Rush are now 19-27-2-0 entering Saturday's game against Idaho. It's the final time the Steelheads play in the Black Hills this year, and Idaho has not yielded a point to the Rush in Rapid City this season.

After the Allen Americans defeated Tulsa tonight, the Rush are now seven points in back of Allen for the division's final playoff spot.

The Rush host Rush Fights Cancer Night, presented by Vitalant, tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. from The Monument. There will be a specialty jersey auction following the game with a portion of the proceeds going to The Monument Health Foundation. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

