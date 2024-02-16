Series Preview: February 17-21 vs. Reading

The Newfoundland Growlers roll down to Reading to take on the Royals for three divisional battles beginning on Saturday night at Santander Arena.

Newfoundland completed a crucial sweep over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this past weekend on home ice concluding with an emphatic 5-1 win on Saturday evening where Isaac Johnson netted his third hat-trick of the season.

Securing all six available points, the Growlers improved to 22-19-7-1 and now sit just two points back of the Norfolk Admirals for second in the North Division.

Reading have struggled this year after finishing second the North in 2022-23, most recently losing three straight against the Wheeling Nailers down in West Virginia. The short skid brings them to 17-21-5-2 and leaves them 7th in the division on 41 points.

The Growlers have a 4-0-1-0 record against the Royals this season with their lone loss coming in a 4-3 overtime defeat back on November 17.

While it's been advantage Newfoundland to date, Reading will be happy to play spoiler in an effort to make a late push for their own playoff hopes.

Puck drops is set for 8:30pm on Saturday night, 2:30pm on Monday afternoon and 8:30 on Wednesday. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Tyler Weiss (F): Four points during this recent home stand, Weiss has given the Growlers another added offensive spark of late.

REA - Matt Brown (F): A first-year pro out of Boston University, Brown has been a bright spark for a struggling Royals side with 39 points (13G, 26A) in 36 games.

