Royals Surrender Three Goals in Second Period, Struck Down by Thunder, 5-2
February 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-22-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to Adirondack Thunder (31-11-4-2), 5-2, on Friday, February 16th at Cool Insuring Arena. Nolan Maier (8-12-3-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 39 saves on 43 shots. Jeremy Brodeur (15-6-1-0) earned the win in net for Adirondack with 21 saves on 23 shots.
The Royals scored the game's opening goal 2:08 into the opening frame courtesy of an Yvan Mongo one timer past Brodeur's glove. Ryan Cox earned the primary assist in his Royals debut and Joseph Nardi earned secondary helper on Mongo's 11th goal of the season. Adirondack's Colin Felix answered with a game-tying goal at 8:49 with a slapshot that went off of Maier's glove and into the back of the net. Shane Harper and Ryan Wheeling earned the assists.
Thunder vs Royals 2/16/24 | Highlights
In the middle frame, at 1:35, Brendan Less snapped a shot past Maier to give the Thunder their first lead of the night. Michael Gillespie and Travis Broughman earned the helpers on Less' first goal of his professional career. Jake Bricknell tied the score back up 2:28 later with the redirection on Shane Sellar's wrist shot that banked off of Brodeur's right pad to Bricknell crashing in on goal. Sellar and Mason Millman earned the assists.
Tristan Ashbrook restored Adirodnack's lead for good at 12:06, with a shot from the left face-off circle that beat Maier glove side. Felix and Yushiro Hirano earned the assists. At 15:27, Broughman tucked the puck past Maier at the left post to put the Thunder ahead by two goals, 4-2. Zach Walker and Felix earned the helpers.
The Royals were outshot 44-23 in the game and 16-5 in the final frame. Adirondack took advantage of an empty net at 19:58 when Ryan Smith buried a clear down the ice by Felix that provided the former Royal his third assist and fourth point of the game.
The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.
To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets
