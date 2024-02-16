ECHL Transactions - February 16
February 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 16, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Kristian Stead, G
Utah:
J.C. Campagna, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Shaun Miller, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zack Andrusiak, F returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Add Aaron Miller, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Brett Davis, F activated from reserve
Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett Brochu, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F suspended by team, removed from roster [2/15]
Greenville:
Add Austin Saint, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Luke Richardson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Lordanthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
Add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve
Delete Mark Louis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Idaho:
Add Riley Morris, G signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Olmstead, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Cale Morris, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jared Brandt, D activated from Injured Reserve
Maine:
Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve
Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Oskari Salminen, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Delete Brandon Daigle, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Adam Eby, D added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Delete Charles Martin, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Shane Sellar, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve
Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from reserve
Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Peter Tischke, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bear Hughes, F activated from reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Andy Carroll, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Davis Codd, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Utah:
Add Cody Corbett, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Arvid Holm, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Alex Beaucage, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve
Delete Will Cranley, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Michael McChesney, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jamie Rome, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Garret Sparks, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Garret Sparks, G placed on reserve
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Justin Addamo, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Pouliot, D suspended by team, removed from roster [2/15]
