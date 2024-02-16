ECHL Transactions - February 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 16, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Kristian Stead, G

Utah:

J.C. Campagna, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Shaun Miller, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zack Andrusiak, F returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Add Aaron Miller, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Brett Davis, F activated from reserve

Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett Brochu, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F suspended by team, removed from roster [2/15]

Greenville:

Add Austin Saint, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luke Richardson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Lordanthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

Add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Louis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Idaho:

Add Riley Morris, G signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Olmstead, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Cale Morris, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jared Brandt, D activated from Injured Reserve

Maine:

Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve

Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Oskari Salminen, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Delete Brandon Daigle, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Adam Eby, D added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Delete Charles Martin, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Shane Sellar, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from reserve

Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Peter Tischke, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bear Hughes, F activated from reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Andy Carroll, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Davis Codd, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Utah:

Add Cody Corbett, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Arvid Holm, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Alex Beaucage, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve

Delete Will Cranley, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Michael McChesney, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jamie Rome, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Garret Sparks, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Garret Sparks, G placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Justin Addamo, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Pouliot, D suspended by team, removed from roster [2/15]

