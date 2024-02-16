K-Wings Answer Komets, Snatch OT Win

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell behind twice but used a late comeback and two clutch David Keefer goals to down the Fort Wayne Komets (24-20-2-3) at Wings Event Center Friday, 4-3 in overtime.

David Keefer (15) forced overtime by tipping in a Michael Joyaux (10) blast from the point with just 15 seconds remaining in regulation. Josh Passolt (12) picked up his third helper of the evening on the extra-attacker play.

Keefer (16) followed up the equalizer with the game-winner by picking the top left corner from the right circle at the 3:46 mark of overtime. Brad Morrison (21) and Joyaux (11) assisted the GWG on the rush.

Fort Wayne opened the scoring at the 5:29 mark of the first period and doubled its lead at the 2:40 mark of the second.

Derek Daschke (11) cut the deficit to one at the 3:53 mark by finding the back of the net from just inside the blue line on the left side. Evan Dougherty (7) and Passolt(10) assisted the defenseman's long-range strike.

Erik Bradford (17) pulled Kalamazoo even at the 18:53 mark by sneaking the puck in short-side from right of the crease. Passolt (11) and Keefer(24) assisted the fast-break goal while Collin Saccoman chirped with a Fort Wayne forward in the neutral zone to create the odd-man opportunity.

The Komets took a 3-2 lead at the 17:14 mark of the third period to set the stage for Keefer's takeover.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (10-6-0-0) made 24 saves to pick up his fourth-straight victory.

With a perfect 3-for-3 performance, the Kalamazoo penalty kill extended its streak of games without a power play goal allowed to 12. The K-Wings improved to 37-for-37 on the PK since January 14 and are now killing at an 84.9% clip on the year.

Keefer's effort goes in the books as his first professional three-point game, and the K-Wings are 14-3-3-0 when he records a point since Dec. 6.

For Passolt, the two assists mark eight multi-point games this season in 35 games played, and Kalamazoo is 7-0-1-0 when the forward notches multiple points this season.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings took the final shot total, 40-27.

