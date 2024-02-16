ECHL Transactions - February 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 15, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Weiland Parrish, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Iowa:

Cameron Cook, F from Adirondack

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Utica

Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned by Utica

Add Michael Gillespie, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Allen:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Brandon Schultz, F suspended by team, removed from roster (a.m.)

Delete Jamie Rome, F traded to Wheeling

Fort Wayne:

Delete Carl Berglund, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Greenville:

Add Jake Stevens, D added to active roster (claimed from Orlando)

Idaho:

Add Parker AuCoin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Moe, G loaned to Tucson

Delete Cody Haiskanen, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Iowa:

Delete Louis Boudon, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Reece Harsch, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Houser, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Kalamazoo:

Add Jack Olmstead, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Tucker Robertson, F assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Fedor Gordeev, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Newfoundland:

Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/14]

Norfolk:

Add Mark Liwiski, F assigned by Manitoba

Add Brandon Daigle, G added as EBUG

Rapid City:

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Utah:

Delete Keoni Texeira, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Zsombor Garat, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach White, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

