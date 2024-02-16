ECHL Transactions - February 15
February 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 15, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Weiland Parrish, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Iowa:
Cameron Cook, F from Adirondack
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Utica
Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned by Utica
Add Michael Gillespie, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Allen:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve
Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Brandon Schultz, F suspended by team, removed from roster (a.m.)
Delete Jamie Rome, F traded to Wheeling
Fort Wayne:
Delete Carl Berglund, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Greenville:
Add Jake Stevens, D added to active roster (claimed from Orlando)
Idaho:
Add Parker AuCoin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Moe, G loaned to Tucson
Delete Cody Haiskanen, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Iowa:
Delete Louis Boudon, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Reece Harsch, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Houser, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Kalamazoo:
Add Jack Olmstead, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Tucker Robertson, F assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Fedor Gordeev, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)
Newfoundland:
Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/14]
Norfolk:
Add Mark Liwiski, F assigned by Manitoba
Add Brandon Daigle, G added as EBUG
Rapid City:
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Utah:
Delete Keoni Texeira, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Zsombor Garat, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach White, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
