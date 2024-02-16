Felix's Four Points Lift Thunder Over Royals, 5-2

GLENS FALLS - Brendan Less scored his first professional goal and Colin Felix recorded four points as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals on Friday night, 5-2, in front of 4,165 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Yvan Mongo gave the Royals an early 1-0 lead on a wrist shot from the hash marks. Mongo took a pass from Ryan Cox and sent a shot off the post and into the net, beating Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Mongo's 11th of the year from Cox and Joseph Nardi just 2:08 into the game.

Adirondack answered back to the game 8:49 into the first period. Colin Felix took a pass from Shane Harper and blasted a slap shot over the glove of goaltender Nolan Maier for his fifth goal of the year. Harper and Ryan Wheeler were credited with the assists and the Game was tied 1-1 to start the second.

Just 1:35 into the second period, Brendan Less scored his first professional goal to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead on a wrist shot from the right circle. Mike Gillespie and Travis Broughman picked up the helpers. The goal was Less' first in 55 professional games.

After Jake Bricknell tied the game at two for Reading, Tristan Ashbrook ripped a one timer from the left circle over the shoulder of goaltender Nolan Maier for a 3-2 lead. The goal was Ashbrook's 15th of the year from Colin Felix and Yushiroh Hirano and came at 12:06 of the second.

Travis Broughman gave the Thunder a 4-2 lead on a great individual effort after Zach Walker exited the penalty box. Walker took the puck right out of the box and fed Broughman down the left side. Broughman walked through the defense and slipped a backhand shot by Nolan Maier for his 10th of the season. The goal came at 15:27 of the second from Walker and Colin Felix and the Thunder took that two-goal lead into the third.

Ryan Smith added an empty-net goal late in regulation for a 5-2 win. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 21 of 23 shots in the win.

