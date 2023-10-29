Wichita Finishes Busy Week this Afternoon vs. Iowa

October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off with the Iowa Heartlanders

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off with the Iowa Heartlanders(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, ends a three-game homestand this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. with one more meeting against the Iowa Heartlanders.

This is the second contest of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 5-1-1 against Iowa and 2-0-0 at home against the Heartlanders.

Last night, the two teams went back-and-forth with the Thunder eventually prevailing for the 4-3 victory. With the win, Wichita has claimed its last two games and moved into a fourth-place tie with Utah with four points. Iowa is looking for its first win of the season and sits in seventh place with one point.

Today's game is the last home contest for the Thunder until November 17. The Thunder heads to Idaho and Utah over the next two weeks.

Brayden Watts hit a milestone last night, notching his 100th assist on the Thunder's game-winning goal. The fourth-year forward also recorded his first marker of the season. He has eight points (1g, 7a) in five games so far this season with five of those coming over the last two games.

Xavier Pouliot recorded his first professional tally last night to help Wichita to a 4-3 win. It was also his first game-winner of his career. Last season, he was acquired in a trade from Florida and played in 12 games for Wichita near the end of the season.

Michal Stinil is starting to find his stride after being held off the scoresheet over the first three games of the season. He has three points over his last two outings, including a goal and an assist in last night's contest.

Peter Bates has picked up where he left off last season. He recorded a goal and an assist last night. He has points in three-straight and has found the scoresheet in every game but one. The third-year forward has two goals and three helpers in five outings so far this season.

Ryan Finnegan entered the lineup earlier this week and has made an immediate impact. He has points in all three games he has played, including adding an assist last night. The Kansas native is just the second player in franchise history from the Sunshine State to suit up for Wichita. He joins Sean Roulston in that category.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied for fourth in scoring with eight points and leads the league in assists (7)...Xavier Pouliot and Bradley Marek are tied for first in the league with five minor penalties...Jeremy Masella leads the league with 31 penalty minutes...Dickman and Watts are tied for second with four power play points...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in shooting percentage (66.7%)...Wichita leads the league in average penalty minutes per game (22.20)...

IOWA NOTES - Jesse Jacques is tied for 10th in rookie scoring with five points...Jake Durflinger is third in penalty minutes with 23...Iowa is seventh in average penalty minutes per game (17.67)...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.