Cyclones Pummel Oilers, Win First of Season

Tulsa, OK- The Cyclones earned their first victory of the season 7-4 at BOK Center. Cincinnati opened a two-game set against the Anaheim Ducks affiliate and continued its three-game road trip through the Mountain Division.

* Cincinnati opened the scoring for the second-straight night with the first powerplay goal of the season thanks to a Patrick Polino one-timer 1:32 into the game. Tulsa responded, but Zack Andrusiak scored his first of two goals on the night, with a wicked wrister from the far boards as time ticked down in the 1st period.

* Tulsa's Dante Sheriff and Kalvyn Watson each scored early in the second to build a 3-2 Tulsa lead. Zack Andrusiak finished off a tap pass from defenseman Billy Constantinou to tie the game back up. Cincy converted once again on the powerplay to take the lead with Jake Gaudet's deflection goal, his first a Cyclone.

* Up 4-3 entering the 3rd, Justin Vaive collected Cincinnati's third PPG of the evening with a wristshot streaking down the left wing. Patrick Polino and Luka Burzan added extra insurance goals for the Cyclones in the late stages of the game. Goaltender Olof Lindbom made 25 saves earning his first win with the 'Clones.

Next up, the Cyclones stay in Tulsa for a Sunday 5:05pm ET puck drop against the Oilers. Cincinnati returns home to Heritage Bank Center on Friday November 3rd at 7:30pm ET for "Shutout the Hate" night. The players will sport specialty 'Shutout the Hate' jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

