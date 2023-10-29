Royals Host Lions for Spooky Sunday Showdown

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their home-opener weekend series against the Trois-Rivières Lions at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 29 at Santander Arena. The Sunday showdown is the Royals annual Halloween game. The promotional game will feature a Magnet Schedule Giveaway, trick-or-treating on the concourse (bring your buckets!) and a Halloween Costume Contest for the chance to win tickets to a future event at Santander Arena.

Get tickets for the Royals Halloween game: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals365 season members can enter Santander Arena through the Lion's Den Team Store entrance beginning at 1:45 p.m. General admission can enter through the arena's front entrance beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The game will also feature the debut of the Royals Halloween specialty jerseys! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn Halloween jerseys in the online auction on Handbid. Fans can purchase replica versions of the Halloween specialty jerseys at the Lion's Den Team Store or online at RoyalsTeamStore.com.

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 0-2-1-1 record after falling to Trois-Rivières in the series opener, 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday, October 28. Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (4) and points (5) through the first four games of the season. Austin Master and Trevor Thurston notched their first points of their professional careers while Nolan Maier set single-game career highs in saves (45) and shots faced (48).

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières (4-0-0) has opened their season undefeated through four games for the first time in franchise history (third season). Jakov Novak, Anthony Beauregard, Matthew Boucher and Miguël Tourigny each lead the Lions in points (5) while goaltender Joe Vrbetic is 3-0 with a 3.00 GAA in net.

-

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Outdoors Night - Nov. 11 vs. Norfolk

Bring your love of the outdoors to the rink!

Mechanical bull

Outdoor specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels Trading Cards

WhoDunnIt? Night - Nov. 17 vs. Newfoundland

Help Slapshot solve a mystery at an extra mysterious Friday night game!

Mystery themed activities throughout the game for fans

Scooby Doo / Pucks & Paws Night - Nov. 18 vs. Newfoundland

Join Scooby and the gang with your pups at our furriest game of the season!

Bring your dog to the game

Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries

Intermission weiner dog race

Scooby Doo specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

