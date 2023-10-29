Growlers Downed 8-2 by Stingrays

The Newfoundland Growlers had a tough day at the office in an 8-2 defeat to the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday evening at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Tate Singleton and Jonny Tychonick scored the Growlers goals, the former finding the back of the net for the third consecutive game.

Newfoundland head to Trois-Rivières next weekend for their first road trip of the season.

Three Stars:

1. SC - A. Magera

2. SC - P. Harper

3. SC - J. Lukosevicius

