Bryan Thomson Picks up First Pro Win in 4-1 Victory at Utah

October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (3-1-0-0, 6pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (2-2-0-0, 4pts)by a final score of 4-1 Saturday night at the Maverik Center in front of a crowd of 3,747 fans behind a 32 save performance in net by Bryan Thomson. Idaho will host Wichita this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena.

Each team exchanged chances in the first period but neither team would find the back of the net with Idaho outshooting Utah 10-6.

Zane Franklin (1st) made it 1-0 73 seconds into the middle frame. Nick Canade stepped in from the left point and found Franklin at the top of the crease. At 6:17 Mark Rassell (3rd) would make it 2-0 scoring for his third straight game. Rassell drove down the left wing on a two-on-one and cut to the front of the net from the left circle slipping a backhand through the five-hole. The Steelheads took a 2-0 leading into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play outshooting the Grizzlies 18-14 in the period.

Cole Gallant pulled the game within one 4:12 into the third period on a tip in front of the net. Wade Murphy (2nd) gave Idaho a 3-1 advantage with just 4:23 left in regulation firing a shot through the five-hole from the high slot on a feed from Ty Pelton-Byce. Mark Rassell (4th) tacked on his second of the game scoring an empty netter with 71 seconds left in regulation handing Idaho a 4-1 victory.

Bryan Thomson made 32 saves on 33 shots for the victory while Trent Miner turned aside 31 of 34 shots he faced.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Mark Rassell (2-0-2)

2) Wade Murphy (1-0-1)

3) Bryan Thomson (32 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while Utah was 0-for-5.

- Idaho outshot Utah 35-33.

- Idaho is 128-64-26 all-time vs. Utah and 59-34-13 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The Steelheads play the Grizzlies 12 more times this year (7 home, 5 away).

- Nick Nardella (IR), Aaron Aragon (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Jade Miller (IR), and Ben Zloty (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Mark Rassell has goals in three straight games.

- A.J. White has a four-game point streak (1-3-4) after recording an assist.

- Colton Kehler has a three-game point streak (2-2-4) after recording an assist.

- Matt Register tallied two assists and finished +3.

- Zane Franklin scored his first goal of the season while Nick Canade picked up his first point of the year with an assist.

- Wade Murphy finished with a game high and career high eight shots on goal.

