ECHL Transactions - October 29
October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 29, 2023:
Allen:
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Burke, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Delete Ross MacDougall, D recalled by Rockford
Orlando:
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Steele, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from reserve
Delete William Lemay, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Julian Junca, G activated from reserve
Delete Tomas Suchanek, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Artem Kulakov, D activated from reserve
Add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve
Delete John Copeland, D placed on reserve
