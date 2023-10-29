ECHL Transactions - October 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 29, 2023:

Allen:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Burke, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Delete Ross MacDougall, D recalled by Rockford

Orlando:

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Steele, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from reserve

Delete William Lemay, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Julian Junca, G activated from reserve

Delete Tomas Suchanek, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Artem Kulakov, D activated from reserve

Add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve

Delete John Copeland, D placed on reserve

