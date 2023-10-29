Atlanta Scores the Last Five Goals in a 6-3 Win
October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL) dropped a 6-3 decision to the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night in front of a big crowd of 5,482 at CUTX Event Center.
The Americans had leads of 1-0 and 3-1, however the Gladiators always had an answer. Atlanta scored the last five goals of the game and outscored the Americans 3-0 in the third period.
Micah Miller and Mitchell Fossier each had a pair of goals to lead the way for Atlanta. Reece Vitelli had a huge game with a goal and three helpers.
"They outworked us," said Head Coach Chad Costello. "We had a lot of passengers tonight. Their forwards were all over us in front of our net. We need a much better effort tomorrow."
Colton Hargrove had a pair of goals in his season debut for the Americans. Allen was unable to capitalize on two, five-on-three power plays in the third period. The Americans went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
The second and final game of the two-game weekend series is Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM CT.
Three Stars:
1. ATL - M. Miller
2. ATL - M. Fossier
3. ATL - R. Vitelli
