Cyclones Comeback Falls Short against Oilers

October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Cyclones fell 4-3 on the final day of their three-game road trip through the Mountain Division. Trailing 3-0 with 15 minutes left in the game, Cincy rattled off three goals in a row to draw even.

* Michael Farren opened the scoring 9:50 into the game with a sneaky backhand shot from the left wing. In the final two minutes of the 1st, the 23-year-old struck again this time from the high slot.

* In the 2nd period, Farren completed his hat trick just 1:38 into the middle frame. On the first powerplay of the game, the second-year Oiler ripped a snapshot past Olof Lindbom, who was starting his second game in 24 hours against Tulsa.

* Luka Burzan got the Cyclones on the board at the 4:48 mark of the 3rd and has scored in two straight. After assisting on Burzan's marker, Matej Pekar scored his first of the season, picking up a loose puck in the crease. Cincinnati then completed the comeback scoring on a 5-on-3 powerplay. Louie Caporusso cleaned up a rebound in front for the 34-year-olds first goal this campaign. Ryan Olsen scored for the Oilers with just over five minutes remaining to give Tulsa its first win of the season.

Next up, Cincinnati returns home to Heritage Bank Center for two games against the Iowa Heartlanders. Friday November 3rd at 7:30pm ET is "Shutout the Hate" night. The players will sport specialty 'Shutout the Hate' jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. On Saturday November 4th at 7:30pm ET, its 'World Record Night.' Help the Cyclones break some world records from the stands in downtown Cincinnati.

