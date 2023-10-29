Railers Lose Physical Bout to Admirals 4-0

Norfolk, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (2-3-0-0, 4pts) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (2-2-0-1, 5pts), on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 4-0 at Norfolk Scope Arena in front of a crowd of 1,844. The Railers are back at the DCU Center against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, November 3rd at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Norfolk attacked first with a goal from Stepan Timofeyev (2-1-3), his first of the season at 3:43 in the first period. Shots favored Worcester 13-12. Continuing momentum in the second period Andrew McLean (1-0-1) scored his second goal of the season at 9:30. Shots favored Norfolk 13-5. Norfolk added a third goal at 4:51 of the third period by Griffin Mendel (1-0-1). At 11:36 of the third period Norfolk scored their final goal by Stepan Timofeyev, his second of the game.

The first period was off to a hot start in favor of Norfolk just 25 seconds into the game after a shot off the post by Keaton Jameson warranted an instant replay. Review by head officials ruled the shot no goal. Worcester was unable to find the back of the net but participated in a physical first period. For the Railers Christian Krygier earned a roughing penalty after a brawl with Mark Liwinski. For Norfolk Mark Liwinski was called for roughing and Simon Kubicek for cross-checking. Norfolk led the first period with a goal at 3:43 by Stepan Timofeyev making it 1-0. Shots favored Worcester 13-12.

Norfolk added another goal at 9:30 in the second period by Andrew McLean, making it 2-0. The physical nature of this matchup intensified as both sides combined earned 52 penalty minutes in the first two periods. Artyom Kulakov found himself face to face with Mark Liwinski once again at 12:18 in the second period resulting in matching unsportsmanlike conducts. Mark Liwinksi earned an additional 10:00 misconduct with his fourth penalty of the game. Norfolk controlled the offense, outshooting Worcester 13-5 in the second period.

At 4:51 in the third period Norfolk added a third goal to the board with a pass picked up by Griffin Mendel. Danny Katic recorded his second assist of the game on the goal. Norfolk added another at 11:36 with a short handed goal scored by Stepan Timofeyev, his second of the game. Norfolk outshot Worcester 13-4, grabbing their second win of the season.

Notes:

Final shots were 38-22 in favor of Norfolk... Thomas Milic made 22 saves on 22 shots for Norfolk... Tristan Lennox made 34 saves on 38 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 0-6 on the powerplay while earning 37 total penalty minutes... Norfolk went 0-5 on the powerplay while earning 49 total penalty minutes... Brendan Robbins (DNP), Anthony Repaci (DNP), John Copeland (DNP), Jake Schultz (DNP), and Jack Quinlivan (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Zsombor Garat led the Railers in shots with 5.

