Grizz Fall 4-1 at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got a goal from Cole Gallant 4:12 into the third period but 2 goals from Idaho Steelheads forward Mark Rassell and a 32 save performance by Bryan Thomson as they defeated Utah 4-1 on Hispanic Heritage Night at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period as Idaho outshot Utah 10 to 6. Idaho's Zane Franklin broke the tie 1:13 into the second period. Rassell made it 2-0 Idaho 6:17 in. The Steelheads led 2-0 after 2 periods.

Cole Gallant scored his first goal in a Utah uniform to cut into Idaho's lead. Steelheads forward Wade Murphy scored an insurance goal 15:37 in. Rassell added an empty netter 18:49 in to complete the scoring.

Idaho outshot Utah 35 to 33. Utah was 0 for 5 on the power play. Idaho was 0 for 2. Trent Miner saved 31 of 34 for Utah. Idaho's Bryan Thomson earned his first professional win as he stopped 32 of 33.

The Grizzlies are off next week. The homestand continues on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:10 pm vs Wichita. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Mark Rassell (Idaho) - 2 goals, +1, 2 shots.

2. Wade Murphy (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 8 shots.

3. Bryan Thomson (Idaho) - 32 of 33 saves.

