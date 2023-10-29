Milic, Admirals Shutout Worcester 4-0 in Sunday

Norfolk, VA - In the three-game finale on Sunday afternoon, the Norfolk Admirals secured a 4-0 victory over the Worcester Railers. Thomas Milic made 22 saves and earned his first professional shutout, while Stepan Timofeyev scored two goals.

In the first period, Norfolk got on the board early as Timofeyev found the back of the net off a put-away shot out front. The score would remain the same through the first 20 minutes as the Admirals had the advantage.

Norfolk increased their lead to 2-0 when Andrew Mclean wristed his shot past Tristan Lennox at the 10-minute mark of the second period. Both teams played competitively throughout the period, with some hostilities after the whistles.

Entering the final 20 minutes of the game, the Admirals managed to score two more goals to secure their victory. Five minutes into the third period, Griffin Mendel received a pass from Danny Katic and swiftly shot the puck past Lennox to score his first goal of the season, increasing their lead to 3-0. Despite being short-handed during a 5-on-4 penalty kill, Timofeyev managed to intercept a pass at the neutral zone and score his second goal of the game, taking advantage of the open ice ahead of him.

The Admirals secured Milic's first professional shutout with a 4-0 victory over the Railers, preventing any chances of ruining his perfect game.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

3. Keaton Jameson (2 assists, +2)

2. Thomas Milic (22 saves on 22 shots, his first professional shutout)

1. Stepan Timofeyev (2 goals, 1 assist, +3)

The Norfolk Admirals will take on the Maine Mariners in a three-game series at Norfolk Scope starting on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:05 p.m.

