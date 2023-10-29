Milic, Admirals Shutout Worcester 4-0 in Sunday
October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - In the three-game finale on Sunday afternoon, the Norfolk Admirals secured a 4-0 victory over the Worcester Railers. Thomas Milic made 22 saves and earned his first professional shutout, while Stepan Timofeyev scored two goals.
In the first period, Norfolk got on the board early as Timofeyev found the back of the net off a put-away shot out front. The score would remain the same through the first 20 minutes as the Admirals had the advantage.
Norfolk increased their lead to 2-0 when Andrew Mclean wristed his shot past Tristan Lennox at the 10-minute mark of the second period. Both teams played competitively throughout the period, with some hostilities after the whistles.
Entering the final 20 minutes of the game, the Admirals managed to score two more goals to secure their victory. Five minutes into the third period, Griffin Mendel received a pass from Danny Katic and swiftly shot the puck past Lennox to score his first goal of the season, increasing their lead to 3-0. Despite being short-handed during a 5-on-4 penalty kill, Timofeyev managed to intercept a pass at the neutral zone and score his second goal of the game, taking advantage of the open ice ahead of him.
The Admirals secured Milic's first professional shutout with a 4-0 victory over the Railers, preventing any chances of ruining his perfect game.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
3. Keaton Jameson (2 assists, +2)
2. Thomas Milic (22 saves on 22 shots, his first professional shutout)
1. Stepan Timofeyev (2 goals, 1 assist, +3)
What's Next
The Norfolk Admirals will take on the Maine Mariners in a three-game series at Norfolk Scope starting on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2023
- Paliani Nets Game-Winner in Final Minute for Royals First Win of Season - Reading Royals
- Lions' Four-Game Season-Opening Winning Streak Comes to an End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Comeback Falls Short against Oilers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Atlanta Dominates in 6-0 Shutout of the Americans - Allen Americans
- Atlanta Shuts out Allen 6-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Jake Smith's Pair of Power-Play Tallies Leads the Way for Rabbits Win in Savannah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Top Growlers in 8-2 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Milic, Admirals Shutout Worcester 4-0 in Sunday - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Lose Physical Bout to Admirals 4-0 - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Downed 8-2 by Stingrays - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lightning Recall Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - October 29 - ECHL
- Wichita Finishes Busy Week this Afternoon vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Cockerill's Late Goal Lifts Icemen to 4-3 Win at Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Glads Take Down the Americans 6-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Host Lions for Spooky Sunday Showdown - Reading Royals
- Final Frame Gives Cyclones Victory at Home Opener - Tulsa Oilers
- Bryan Thomson Picks up First Pro Win in 4-1 Victory at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Maier Saves 45, Royals Fall in Shootout to Lions in Home Opener - Reading Royals
- Atlanta Scores the Last Five Goals in a 6-3 Win - Allen Americans
- Pouliot's First Pro Goal Propels Thunder Past Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Grizz Fall 4-1 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions Remain Undefeated - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Pummel Oilers, Win First of Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Milic, Admirals Shutout Worcester 4-0 in Sunday
- Railers Defeat Norfolk in Friday Night Battle
- Behind Wednesday Night Crowd, Admirals Get First Win of 2023-24 Season
- Admirals Fall to Greenville to Wrap Up Opening Road Trip
- Admirals Score Two Late Goals; Fall in Shootout on Opening Night