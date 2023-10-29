Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3:00pm)

QUICK BITS

WHO YA GONNA CALL?

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday, Oct. 27, 5-3. The Ghost Pirates' Simon Pinard (6:17) and Vincent Marleau (8:06) scored back-to-back goals in the first period for an early 2-0 lead but were quickly busted by the Rabbits, who scored four unanswered goals in under six minutes to bounce back. Josh McKechney put the Rabbits on the board at the 10:31 mark, followed by Brett Kemp (13:13) with the equalizer, Joe Leahy (13:47) with the go-ahead, and Ben Freeman (15:43) with an insurance goal. Carter Souch netted Greenville's fifth and final goal at 7:01 in the second period for a three-goal lead. Robbie Fromme-Delorme would net a third for Savannah at 12:46, but the deficit was too great to overcome, and the Rabbits took home the win.

A FOUR-GOAL FRENZY

In two different matchups this season, the Rabbits overcame a 2-0 deficit with a four-goal period. In their pre-season matchup against Atlanta, the Gladiators scored a pair of shorthanded goals during the first period but were down 4-2 by the end of the second, as the Rabbits netted four goals in those 20 minutes. The same can be said for the 'Bits game on Friday, Oct. 27 against Savannah; though the Ghost Pirates found the back of the net twice in the first half of period one, the Swamp Rabbits scored four goals before the end of the period for yet another 4-2 lead. Greenville took home the win in both of these games: 6-3 against Atlanta and 5-3 against Savannah. How long will this pattern continue against these Georgia teams?

KOUNT 'EM UP FOR KEMP

In just two games so far this season, Brett Kemp asserted himself as a dominant offensive force with five points. The current point leader tallied two goals and three assists across both of Greenville's regular season games, as well as three points during The Swamp Rabbits' preseason game on Oct. 15. During the 2022-23 regular season, Kemp was a point-per-game player, scoring 45 total points (24G, 21A) in 46 games. His talent carried into the Swamp Rabbits' 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run, as he recorded five points (1G, 4A) in six games. He scored 82 points (41G, 41A) in 76 games in his regular-season career. Kemper's on the road to 100 points, and at this rate, he could hit it this season.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-0-0-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (1-2-0-0)

October 29, 2023 | 3:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #3

Enmarket Arena

Referees: Brendan Schreider (12)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (1-0-0-0) Home:(1-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

October 17, 2023 - Greenville 5 vs Savannah 3

Next Meeting:

November 3, 2023 Savannah at Greenville

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (8-5-1-1)

All-Time Record:

(9-5-2)

