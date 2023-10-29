Atlanta Shuts out Allen 6-0

Duluth, GA. The Atlanta Gladiators' (3-0-0-0) special teams struck early and often, combining for six special teams goals. Meanwhile, Gustav Grigals turned aside all 42 shots he faced as the Gladiators beat the Allen Americans (1-3-0-0) by a 6-0 score Sunday afternoon at Credit Union of Texas Event in Allen, Texas.

First Star: Gustavs Grigals (ATL) - 42 saves, victory, shutout

Second Star: Mitchell Fossier (ATL) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Third Star: Carson Gicewicz (ATL) - 1 goal, 2 assiss

Atlanta opened the scoring on the powerplay to take a 1-0 lead (7:44). Mitch Fossier finished off a Cody Sylvester pass from behind the net for his third goal of the season.

The Gladiators made it 2-0 courtesy of Mitch Fossier who struck on the penalty kill for his second goal of the night (12:57). Fossier outmuscled an Allen defencemen and chipped the puck home for his fourth goal of the season.

Cody Sylvester scored early in the second period to extend Atlanta's lead to 3-0 (2:38). Sylvester took a centering pass from Alex Whelan off an offensive-zone faceoff to knock home his first goal of the season.

Birthday boy Micah Miller netted another Glads' shorthanded-goal just over a minute later to make the score 4-0 (4:23). Miller's fourth goal on the year came off a cross-ice feed from Reece Vitelli.

Atlanta's special teams continued to shine just over 30-seconds later as Alex Whelan increased the lead to 5-0 (5:05). Whelan converted on a short-handed breakaway for his third marker of the season.

The Gladiators extended their lead in the third period to 6-0 while on the powerplay (4:21). Carson Gicewicz ripped home a shot from just inside the faceoff circle for his first goal as a Gladiator.

Gustavs Grigals turned aside all 42 shots he faced in the shutout victory for the Atlanta Gladiators, meanwhile Chase Perry allowed six goals on 34 shots in the loss for Allen.

