Final Frame Gives Cyclones Victory at Home Opener
October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 7-4 to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night at the BOK Center.
Patrick Polino scored his team-leading third goal of the season on the Cyclones' first shot just 1:32 into the action - a power-play conversion. Tulsa followed up, leveling the game 1-1 with 44 seconds remaining in the period. Affiliated defenseman Andy Carroll notched his first professional goal, depositing a rebound at even strength. Zach Andrusiak potted his second of the season just 32 seconds later, giving Cincinnati a 2-1 lead heading into the opening intermission.
Dante Sheriff became the first Oiler to score multiple goals in 2023-24, beating Olof Lindbom 1:27 into the middle frame to tie the game at twos. Kalvyn Watson put Tulsa up for the first time on the season, tipping a shot from Carroll into the back of the net 7:25 into the second period. Andrusiak potted his second of the game, snapping a bouncing puck past Tomas Suchanek to tie the game 3-3. Jake Gaudet potted the second, power-play goal of the game for Cincinnati with 6:22 left in the middle period, restoring a one-goal lead for the Cyclones.
Cincinnati took off in the final frame, with Vaive and Polino scoring back-to-back unanswered goals 2:38 apart. Watson found his second of the game via a deflection 15:35 after, but Luka Burzan closed the scoring 7-4 just 45 seconds later.
Tulsa closes its home-opening weekend tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. with a rematch against the Cyclones. Sunday is Barktoberfest and fans can bring their dogs to the game with a ticket.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2023
- Final Frame Gives Cyclones Victory at Home Opener - Tulsa Oilers
- Bryan Thomson Picks up First Pro Win in 4-1 Victory at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Maier Saves 45, Royals Fall in Shootout to Lions in Home Opener - Reading Royals
- Atlanta Scores the Last Five Goals in a 6-3 Win - Allen Americans
- Pouliot's First Pro Goal Propels Thunder Past Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Grizz Fall 4-1 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions Remain Undefeated - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Pummel Oilers, Win First of Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.