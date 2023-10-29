Final Frame Gives Cyclones Victory at Home Opener

October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 7-4 to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Patrick Polino scored his team-leading third goal of the season on the Cyclones' first shot just 1:32 into the action - a power-play conversion. Tulsa followed up, leveling the game 1-1 with 44 seconds remaining in the period. Affiliated defenseman Andy Carroll notched his first professional goal, depositing a rebound at even strength. Zach Andrusiak potted his second of the season just 32 seconds later, giving Cincinnati a 2-1 lead heading into the opening intermission.

Dante Sheriff became the first Oiler to score multiple goals in 2023-24, beating Olof Lindbom 1:27 into the middle frame to tie the game at twos. Kalvyn Watson put Tulsa up for the first time on the season, tipping a shot from Carroll into the back of the net 7:25 into the second period. Andrusiak potted his second of the game, snapping a bouncing puck past Tomas Suchanek to tie the game 3-3. Jake Gaudet potted the second, power-play goal of the game for Cincinnati with 6:22 left in the middle period, restoring a one-goal lead for the Cyclones.

Cincinnati took off in the final frame, with Vaive and Polino scoring back-to-back unanswered goals 2:38 apart. Watson found his second of the game via a deflection 15:35 after, but Luka Burzan closed the scoring 7-4 just 45 seconds later.

Tulsa closes its home-opening weekend tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. with a rematch against the Cyclones. Sunday is Barktoberfest and fans can bring their dogs to the game with a ticket.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.