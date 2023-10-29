Lightning Recall Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse from Solar Bears
October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning have reassign forward Jaydon Dureau from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dureau, 22, has appeared in two games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring one goal. In 38 career games with Orlando, the 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward has recorded 20 points (7g-13a). Dureau skated in 13 AHL games for the Crunch during the 2022-23 season, earning one goal and one assist. Prior to his professional career, the White City, Saskatchewan native played in 207 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 196 points on 65 goals and 131 assists.
Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.
NEXT HOME GAME: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays for their annual School Day Game on Tuesday, November 7. Puck drop is at 10:30 a.m.
