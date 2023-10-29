Glads Take Down the Americans 6-3

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (2-0-0) scored five unanswered goals to en route to the 6-3 victory last night, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

First Star: Micah Miller (ATL) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Second Star: Mitch Fossier (ATL) - 2 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Reece Vitelli (ATL) - 1 goal, 3 assists

Allen's Colton Hargrove opened the game's scoring, capitalizing off a turnover and slapping one past Tyler Harmon (1:47).

Before the period was done, the Glads would tie the game, thanks to Micah Miller's second professional goal (16:21).

Allen would grab the next two markers, with Brandon Puricelli (11:33) and Colton Hargrove (12:43) lighting the lamp.

Then, just like that, the Gladiators went to work. Ryan Cranford (13:08) made it a one goal score with his first professional goal.

Reece Vitelli (14:23) would then convert on the power-play shortly thereafter, tying the game at three.

We entered the final frame with a 3-3 hockey game, but the momentum was squarely with Atlanta.

Micah Miller would waste no time come the third, as he potted his second goal of the evening (1:35), giving the Glads their first lead of the night.

Late in the third, Mitch Fossier would add his first goal as a Glad, giving Atlanta some breathing room (16:11).

Fossier would then put the Americans away for good, with an empty-net goal, to bring the score to 6-3 (18:29).

Tyler Harmon made 22 saves on 25 shots for Atlanta, while Mark Sinclair stopped 33 of 38 shots for Allen.

