Atlanta Dominates in 6-0 Shutout of the Americans

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL) were shutout by the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon 6-0 to sweep the Americans in a two-game series at CUTX Event Center.

Atlanta goaltender Gustavs Grigals was the best player on the ice stopping all 42 shots he faced to get the win, In two starts this season, he has allowed just two goals while making 72 saves.

Atlanta forward Mitchell Fossier picked right up where he left off on Saturday scoring two goals on nine shots. He had a three-point afternoon adding an assist.

Atlanta dominated the game on special teams. Every goal the Gladiators scored was via special teams going 3-for6 on the power play and adding three shorthanded goals.

The Americans now hit the road for three games starting on Thursday morning in Tulsa.

Three Stars:

1. ATL - G. Grigals

2. ATL - M. Fossier

3. ATL - C. Gicewicz

