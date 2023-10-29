Jake Smith's Pair of Power-Play Tallies Leads the Way for Rabbits Win in Savannah

SAVANNAH, G.A. - Two third-period goals by Jake Smith fueled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday evening at Enmarket Arena to improve to 3-0 on the season.

For the second game in a row, the Ghost Pirates scored the opening goal against the Rabbits, as Brent Pederson scored his first of the season just 10 seconds into the game. Beyond the midway mark of the period, Greenville answered back, as Brannon McManus scored his first of the season at 10:53. Less than a minute later, at 11:27, Vince Marleau recaptured the Savannah lead with his third of the season.

After a scoreless second period, the Rabbits came out firing at the Savannah net to start the third period and leveled the game with a power-play one-timer from Jake Smith at 8:25. Just 64 seconds later, Ben Freeman backhanded his second of the season into the net for the first Greenville lead of the night. At 16:07, Alex Gilmour scored on a low-angled shot to tie the game at 3-3 for Savannah. A late penalty on the Ghost Pirates gave way to a second power-play one-timer from Smith to give the Rabbits the 4-3 lead with 19.7 seconds left in the game.

Three Stars -

1. Jake Smith (GVL)

2. Vince Marleau (SAV)

3. Brett Kemp (GVL)

W: Bednard

L: Papirny

The Swamp Rabbits improve to 3-0-0-0 , while the Ghost Pirates fall to 1-3-0-0.

The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road on Wednesday, November 1, as they travel to Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia for the first meeting of the season with the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m.

