Jake Smith's Pair of Power-Play Tallies Leads the Way for Rabbits Win in Savannah
October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
SAVANNAH, G.A. - Two third-period goals by Jake Smith fueled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday evening at Enmarket Arena to improve to 3-0 on the season.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SAV 2 0 1 3
GVL 1 0 3 4
For the second game in a row, the Ghost Pirates scored the opening goal against the Rabbits, as Brent Pederson scored his first of the season just 10 seconds into the game. Beyond the midway mark of the period, Greenville answered back, as Brannon McManus scored his first of the season at 10:53. Less than a minute later, at 11:27, Vince Marleau recaptured the Savannah lead with his third of the season.
After a scoreless second period, the Rabbits came out firing at the Savannah net to start the third period and leveled the game with a power-play one-timer from Jake Smith at 8:25. Just 64 seconds later, Ben Freeman backhanded his second of the season into the net for the first Greenville lead of the night. At 16:07, Alex Gilmour scored on a low-angled shot to tie the game at 3-3 for Savannah. A late penalty on the Ghost Pirates gave way to a second power-play one-timer from Smith to give the Rabbits the 4-3 lead with 19.7 seconds left in the game.
Three Stars -
1. Jake Smith (GVL)
2. Vince Marleau (SAV)
3. Brett Kemp (GVL)
W: Bednard
L: Papirny
The Swamp Rabbits improve to 3-0-0-0 , while the Ghost Pirates fall to 1-3-0-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road on Wednesday, November 1, as they travel to Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia for the first meeting of the season with the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2023
- Paliani Nets Game-Winner in Final Minute for Royals First Win of Season - Reading Royals
- Lions' Four-Game Season-Opening Winning Streak Comes to an End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Comeback Falls Short against Oilers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Atlanta Dominates in 6-0 Shutout of the Americans - Allen Americans
- Atlanta Shuts out Allen 6-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Jake Smith's Pair of Power-Play Tallies Leads the Way for Rabbits Win in Savannah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Top Growlers in 8-2 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Milic, Admirals Shutout Worcester 4-0 in Sunday - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Lose Physical Bout to Admirals 4-0 - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Downed 8-2 by Stingrays - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lightning Recall Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - October 29 - ECHL
- Wichita Finishes Busy Week this Afternoon vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Cockerill's Late Goal Lifts Icemen to 4-3 Win at Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Glads Take Down the Americans 6-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Host Lions for Spooky Sunday Showdown - Reading Royals
- Final Frame Gives Cyclones Victory at Home Opener - Tulsa Oilers
- Bryan Thomson Picks up First Pro Win in 4-1 Victory at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Maier Saves 45, Royals Fall in Shootout to Lions in Home Opener - Reading Royals
- Atlanta Scores the Last Five Goals in a 6-3 Win - Allen Americans
- Pouliot's First Pro Goal Propels Thunder Past Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Grizz Fall 4-1 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions Remain Undefeated - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Pummel Oilers, Win First of Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Jake Smith's Pair of Power-Play Tallies Leads the Way for Rabbits Win in Savannah
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3:00pm)
- Rabbits Overcome Early Deficit, Storm Back to Down Ghost Pirates 5-3
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:05pm)
- Ontario Reign Assign Defenseman Wyatte Wylie to Swamp Rabbits