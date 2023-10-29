Farren's Hat Trick Powers Oilers Past Cyclones

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, won 4-3 over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

Michael Farren opened the scoring 10 seconds before the halfway point of the first period, squeezing a sharp-angle, highlight-reel backhander over the shoulder of Olof Lindbom. Farren scored his second of the frame with 1:38 remaining until the break, launching a snapper into the top shelf from the left circle, sending Tulsa up 2-0 into the second.

Farren completed his natural hat trick just 1:33 into the middle period - the lone goal of the frame. Gage Alexander stopped an additional 12 shots, bringing his total through 40 minutes to 21.

Luka Burzan put the Cyclones on the board 4:41 into the third period, depositing a chance from the back door. Matej Pekar followed up with a goal from the same spot just 1:54 after, cutting Tulsa's lead to 3-2. Louie Caporusso leveled the game 3-3 with a five-on-three-power-play goal with 7:48 left. Ryan Olsen netted his first goal as an Oiler - the eventual game winner - in his 500th professional game with 5:06 remaining. Olsen baseball swung the puck past Lindblom after a chest-high saucer feed from Dante Sheriff.

Alexander finished with 37 saves on 40 shots, while Farren (3G), Olsen (1G, 1A) and Jarod Hilderman (2A) all finished with multi-point efforts.

Tulsa finished with at least one goal in all three periods. The Oilers scored the opening goal for the first time this season, setting them 1-0-0-0 when drawing first blood.

The Oilers defend home ice again on Thursday, Nov. 2 for Kid's Day, starting at 10:35 a.m. at the BOK Center against the Allen Americans.

