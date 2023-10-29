Pouliot's First Pro Goal Propels Thunder Past Heartlanders

October 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Iowa Heartlanders' Yuki Miura battles the Wichita Thunder

(Wichita Thunder) Iowa Heartlanders' Yuki Miura battles the Wichita Thunder(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Xavier Pouliot tallied his first goal as a pro, which turned out to be the game-winner late in the third and helped Wichita hold off Iowa on Saturday night, 4-3, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil, Peter Bates and Brayden Watts each finished with two points. Trevor Gorsuch earned his first win of the season, stopping 30 shots.

After a scoreless first, Stinil broke through with his second of the year just 38 seconds into the second. Ryan Finnegan fired a wrist shot off Hunter Jones and Stinil pumped home the rebound to make it 1-0.

The Heartlanders responded at 3:22 off a goal from Jesse Jacques. He stepped around a defenseman and beat Gorsuch to make it 1-1.

Just five seconds later, Watts re-gained the lead with his first of the year. Aaron Miller fed him right off the faceoff at center ice and he beat Jones to make it 2-1.

Maxim Cajkovic recorded his first of the year at 4:22 on the power play to equal the score at two.

Bates made it 3-2 at 15:20 when he put home a rebound after he was stopped on a breakaway. The Heartlanders challenged the play for an illegal goal, but the marker stood.

In the third, the Heartlanders tied the game at 7:50 as Cajkovic tallied his second of the night off of a faceoff win.

Pouliot scored the go-ahead goal at 13:31 to make it 4-3. He found a loose puck that redirected off of Bradley Marek and fired a shot through a screen past Jones for his first of his career.

Iowa was awarded a late power play and lifted Jones for the extra attacker with less than two minutes left. The Thunder held off the late push and claimed the win.

Wichita was 0-for-3 on the power play. Iowa went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

Watts earned his 100th career assist. Bates and Stinil had a goal and an assist. Masella finished with 21 penalty minutes. Finnegan has points in three-straight. Lleyton Moore has three assists in his last two games.

The Thunder finishes a busy week tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Iowa.

Single game tickets are now on sale. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

The 2023-24 schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 32nd year as a professional franchise and 10th in the ECHL. Click here to learn more and click here to download the schedule right to your calendar.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.