Wichita Closes Season-Series against Idaho Tonight in Boise

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, began a six-game, closes its season-series tonight at 8:10 p.m. CST against Idaho.

This is the third and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 13-13-6 against Idaho and 3-9-3 on the road against the Steelheads.

The Steelheads have won the first two contests this week, claiming an 8-2 win on Wednesday and grabbing a 5-4 overtime win last night.

Idaho sits in second place in the Mountain Division with 10 points Wichita is in third place with seven points.

The Thunder are looking for their first road victory of the season while Idaho improved to 3-1-0 at home.

Brayden Watts continues to fill the scoresheet for the Thunder. The fourth-year forward recorded two helpers last night, giving him two or more points in four of his last five games. He has three multi-assist games so far this season. Watts leads the Thunder with 12 points (2g, 10a) in eight games, which is tied for first in the league.

Bradley Marek extended his point-streak to five games last night with two assists. The rookie out of Ferris Sate has only been held off the scoresheet once so far this season. Marek is tied for fourth in the league in points with 10.

Jay Dickman has seven points in his last five games after adding an assist last night. He is tied for the league-lead in power play goals (3), tied for first in power play points (5) and tied for ninth in points (9). Dickman is closing in on 200-career ECHL points as he has 180 entering tonight.

Michal Stinil tallied his first two-goal outing of the season on Friday night. He scored his first power play goal of the season early in the second and then added his second in spectacular fashion midway through the frame, pulling out the Michigan move from behind the net. After getting off to a slow start, he has points in five-straight games (4g, 3a).

Peter Bates recorded a goal and an assist last night. It was his second multi-point game of the season. The third-year forward has seven points (3g, 4a) in eight games so far this year. His goal in the third period forced overtime last night.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is second in the league with 10 helpers and first in power play assists (5)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for first with eight minor penalties...Ryan Finnegan is tied for fourth in shooting percentage (50%)...Kelly Bent is tied for third with two majors...

IDAHO NOTES - A.J. White is second all-time in franchise history with 89-career goals in a Steelheads uniform...Wade Murphy had two goals and an assist on Wednesday, giving him 100-career points...Colton Kehler played in his 150th pro game last weekend...

