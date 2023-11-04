Undefeated Mavericks Back at Home Tonight, Looking to Match the Best Start in Franchise History

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Following a 3-0 shutout victory on Friday night, the Kansas City Mavericks are back at Cable Dahmer Arena tonight looking to improve to 8-0 on the season. Puck drop against the Rapid City Rush is slated for 6 PM.

Last night, in his Mavericks debut, goaltender Jack LaFontaine shut out the Rush by stopping all 28 shots he faced.

With a win tonight, the Mavericks would match their best start in team history, last accomplished in the 2013-14 season, as well as the second-best start in ECHL history. The ECHL record for consecutive victories to start a season is nine, accomplished by Worcester last season.

Kansas City has one of their youngest and fastest rosters in its 15-year history, with the Mavericks producing three of the top six rookie leaders in points scored this season.

Additionally, the Mavericks are allowing just 2.00 goals per game, the lowest average league-wide.

