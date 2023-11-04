Recap: Growlers Dumped 5-2 by Lions
November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers fell 5-2 to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday afternoon at the Colisèe Vidèotron.
Todd Skirving and Jacob Modry got a pair back for Newofundland in the third period but could do no further damage as the Lions defeated the Growlers for the second time in as many nights.
These two conclude the series tomorrow afternoon at 4:30pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. TR - A. Beauregard
2. TR - A. Voyer
3. TR - C. Montminy
