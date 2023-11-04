Recap: Growlers Dumped 5-2 by Lions

November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers fell 5-2 to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday afternoon at the Colisèe Vidèotron.

Todd Skirving and Jacob Modry got a pair back for Newofundland in the third period but could do no further damage as the Lions defeated the Growlers for the second time in as many nights.

These two conclude the series tomorrow afternoon at 4:30pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. TR - A. Beauregard

2. TR - A. Voyer

3. TR - C. Montminy

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.