K-Wings Battle Komets, Come up Just Short at Home
November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-3-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, put forth a strong effort but were unable to find a third period equalizer in a 3-2 loss versus the Fort Wayne Komets (3-2-0-0) at Wings Event Center Saturday.
In a game that felt like it could swing either way, Kalamazoo came up just short of forcing overtime with an extra attacker in the final seconds.
Fort Wayne opened the scoring on the power play at the 10:40 mark of the first. Collin Adams (1) then answered 1:29 later with a rebound cash-in out front. Brandon Saigeon (4) and Cooper Walker (3) assisted on Adams' first goal as a K-Wing.
The Komets jumped back in front with 12:36 left in the second. Kalamazoo again responded. This time Erik Bradford (2) punched in a low slot goal off a nifty Chad Nychuk (1) pass with 1:44 remaining in the middle stanza. David Keefer (3) also assisted the game-tying goal.
Fort Wayne answered 63 seconds later, scoring the game-winner with 0:41 left on the clock in the second.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-2-0-0) was fantastic for the second straight night, as the rookie made 32 saves in the loss.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Fort Wayne took the final shot total, 35-29.
The K-Wings hit the road for three straight in Coralville with the first on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. EST against the Iowa Heartlanders.
