Souch Scores Team-Leading Fifth to Help Lift Rabbits to Saturday Win Over Icemen

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Carter Souch's fifth goal of the season lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their fifth victory in six games, as they topped the Jacksonville Icemen 3-2 on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville began the game with an all-out assault on the Jacksonville net outshooting the Icemem 7-1 in the early moments. At 4:18, Ethan Somoza scored his first of the season, poking the puck into the net during a scramble, giving the Rabbits the 1-0 lead. At 7:28, Dominick Mersch snuck a low-angled shot into the Greenville net to tie the game for Jacksonville.

In the second period, Tanner Eberle scored his first of the season, putting a low shot across the goal line at 3:24, for the 2-1 Greenville lead.

Out of the second intermission, the Rabbits began the third period with a 5-on-3 power-play and extended their lead just 29 seconds in, as Carter Souch scored his team-leading fifth of the season. Jacksonville closed the gap at 3:52, as Nicolas Savoie scored his first professional goal. Despite a late, desperate push from the Icemen, the Rabbits held on for the 3-2 win and the team's fourth straight home game.

Three Stars -

1. Carter Souch (GVL)

2. Brett Kemp (GVL)

3. Max Martin (GVL)

W: Ingham

L: Murdaca

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 5-1-0-0, while the Icemen fall to 3-2-1-0.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, November 10, as they renew their rivalry with the defending Kelly Cup Champions, the Florida Everblades, at 7 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

