Thunder Win Wild One Over Railers in OT, 5-4
November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
WORCESTER - After six combined goals in the third period forced overtime, it was Matt Stief with the game-winning goal as the Adirondack Thunder took both games on the weekend from the Worcester Railers with a 5-4 victory from DCU Center on Saturday night.
After no scoring in the first, Adirondack took advantage of a power play chance at 9:32 of the second period as Tristan Thompson blasted a slap shot by goaltender Tristan Lennox. The goal was his first of the year from Yushiroh Hirano for the 1-0 lead.
Worcester answered back late in the second on the power play to tie the game. Anthony Callin set up Andrei Bakanov and he beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to even the score. Assists were credited to Callin and Trevor Cosgrove at 17:59 and the game was tied 1-1 heading into the third.
The two teams combined for six goals in the third period. Andrei Bakanov and Ashton Calder scored back-to-back goals early in the final frame for the Railers to take a 3-1 lead. Bakanov's power-play goal was his second of the game and Calder cashed in on a shorthanded breakaway.
Erik Middendorf came back with two power-play goals of his own to tie the game at three for the Thunder. Middendorf's first came at 7:29 of the third and his second of the game came at 8:57, both on the man advantage, and the game was tied 3-3.
Worcester took the lead back late in the third as Brendan Robbins took a loose puck to the left of Brodeur and slid it by his left leg pad for his first of the year at 14:26 of the third period with assists from Anthony Callin and Adam Goodsir.
After Tristan Thompson was injured at one end of the ice, Ryan Smith tied the game at the other end to eventually force overtime. Yushiroh Hirano and Brendan Less collected the assists on the tying goal at 17:26 of the third.
In overtime, Matt Stief fired a wrist shot into the net on the power play for the extra point and the 5-4 victory with Middendorf and Smith gathering the helpers. Brodeur stopped 25 of 29 in the win and Lennox put away 34 of 39 in the loss.
The Thunder return home on Friday, November 10 against Norfolk and Sunday, November 12 against Trois-Rivieres. On November 10, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light and on November 12, the first 3,000 fans get a NYRA / Saratoga Racetrack 64oz. Cooler Jug. Stay after the game for a postgame autograph session. Get your tickets at www.echlthunder.com/tickets.
Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
