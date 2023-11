ECHL Transactions - November 4

November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 4, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Cooper Jones, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG

Add Landon Cato, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Cairns, D loaned to Hartford

Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Hartford

Delete Olof Lindbom, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Florida:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve

Delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve

Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/4)

Fort Wayne:

Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Nick Prkusic, F activated from reserve

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Louis, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Nick Nardella, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Nick Isaacson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve

Delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)

Norfolk:

Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Reading:

Add Kenny Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve

Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve

Delete Logan Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Jarod Hilderman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)

Wheeling:

Add Davis Bunz, D activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Wichers, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Add Ethan Roswell, D activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Beck Warm, G recalled by San Jose (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.