Steelheads Complete Sweep Over Thunder and Have Won Six Straight

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (6-1-0-0, 11pts) defeated the Wichita Thunder (3-4-1-0, 7pts) by a final score of 4-3 Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 5,074 fans. Idaho travels to Wheeling next weekend for a three-in-three series.

Mark Rassell (2-1-3) extended his goal streak to six games and now leads the ECHL with eight goals on the season. Wade Murphy (1-2-3) extended his point streak to four games, Ty Pelton-Byce (0-1-1) lifted his to four games, and Zane Franklin (1-0-1) scored in his second straight game and has points in five consecutive. Bryan Thomson made 23 saves for his third straight win.

Brayden Watts (3rd) started the scoring with a power-play goal at 9:16 of the first period firing a shot from the right circle into the far top corner. With 1:26 remaining in the stanza Mark Rassell at the blue line sprung Wade Murphy (5th) down the high slot. Murphy collected the puck in the high slot and slid it to his backhand into the back of the net tying the score at 1-1. Idaho went 0-4 on the power-play in the first with an early five on three advantage and outshot the Thunder 18-10 in the frame.

Zane Franklin (3th) scored the Steelheads first short-handed goal of the season 7:55 into the second period after him and Jack Becker rushed down the ice two on three. 1:41 later Dillon Boucher (2nd) evened the score at 2-2 after receiving a pass from Jake Wahlin who forced a turnover behind the net. Exactly two minutes later Wichita turned the puck over in the neutral zone and that led to a two on zero breakaway for Mark Rassell (7th) and Wade Murphy. Rassell slid the puck to Murphy right side and Murphy zipped it back for Rassell who banged it home. Idaho led 3-2 after 40 minutes of play outshooting Wichita 17-11. The Steelheads were assessed five penalties in the period.

Rassell (8th) increased the Idaho lead to 4-2 just 4:17 into the second period firing a wrist shot upstairs from the top of the right circle. Lleyton Moore (1st) scored his first pro goal on the power-play with 14 seconds left in regulation to pull the Thunder within one but Idaho would hang on outshooting the Thunder 16-5 in the final frame.

Bryan Thomson made 23 saves on 26 shots in the victory while Trevor Gorsuch turned aside 47 of 51 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Mark Rassell (2-1-3, +3, 8 shots)

2) Wade Murphy (1-2-3, +3, 2 shots)

3) Zane Franklin (SHG)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-6 on the power-play while Wichita was 2-for-8.

- Idaho outshot Wichita 51-26.

- Idaho is 20-7-6 all-time vs. Wichita and 13-2-1 at the Idaho Central Arena

- Willie Knierim (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Jade Miller (IR), and Ben Zloty (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho has a scored a league high 36 goals through the first seven games.

