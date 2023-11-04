Royals Wheel into West Virginia for Two-Game Slate against Nailers

Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their three-game roadtrip on on Saturday, November 4 against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. The Royals close out the roadtrip against Wheeling on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, November 8 for a 'Wild Wednesday' promotional game at 7:00 p.m.against the Norfolk Admirals. The home game will feature a buy one, get one college student ticket deal (with valid .edu email), $2 beer and a 'Guaranteed Fight Night.' If there is no fight in the Wild Wednesday game, you receive a free ticket to the following Wild Wednesday home game!

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 1-3-1-1 record after falling to the Toledo Walleye, 5-2, on Friday, November 3 at the Huntington Center. Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (6) and points (9) through the first six games of the season.

Chyzowski and Alec Butcher scored the lone goals for Reading in their third regulation loss of the season. Butcher's goal was his first of the season while rookie forward Matt Brown earned his first professional career multi-point game with two assists in his ECHL debut.

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling (2-1-0-0) has opened their season with four points through three games and host the Royals for their home opener. Forward Cédric Desruisseaux was named the Warriorsr Hockey Player of the Month for October. The 23-year-old leads the Nailers in points (9) and ties for the team lead in goals (3) with forward David Jankowski.

Wheeling fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-3, in their previous game on Saturday, October 28 on the road. The Nailers allowed 2+ goals in each period (2-2-3) and 40 shots on goal.

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Outdoors Night - Nov. 11 vs. Norfolk

Bring your love of the outdoors to the rink!

Mechanical bull

Outdoor specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels Trading Cards

WhoDunnIt? Night - Nov. 17 vs. Newfoundland

Help Slapshot solve a mystery at an extra mysterious Friday night game!

Mystery themed activities throughout the game for fans

Scooby Doo / Pucks & Paws Night - Nov. 18 vs. Newfoundland

Join Scooby and the gang with your pups at our furriest game of the season!

Bring your dog to the game

Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries

Intermission small dog race

Scooby Doo specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

