Thunder Drops Series Finale vs. Idaho, 4-3

November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder battle the Idaho Steelheads

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder battle the Idaho Steelheads(Wichita Thunder)

BOISE, ID - Wichita closed its regular-season series on Saturday night against Idaho, losing 4-3 at Idaho Central Arena.

Brayden Watts led the way for the Thunder with two points while Lleyton Moore and Dillon Boucher also found the net. Trevor Gorsuch made a season-high 47 saves in the losing effort.

Watts put the Thunder on the board at 9:16, firing a one-timer from the right faceoff dot past the blocker of Bryan Thomson for his third of the season.

Wade Murphy tied it at 18:34 as he caught a pass through the middle from Mark Rassell and beat Gorsuch with a backhand for his fifth of the year.

In the second, Zane Franklin scored a shorthanded tally during a delayed penalty. He found a rebound off a shot from Jack Becker and made it 2-1.

Just over a minute later, Boucher tied it at two. Jake Wahlin won a battle behind the net, fed it to the blue paint and Boucher slipped it through Thomson.

Rassell gave the Steelheads a 3-2 lead at 15:46 after a turnover by the Thunder led to a two-man breakaway. Rassell one-timed a pass from Wade Murphy for his seventh of the season.

In the third, Rassell tallied his second of the night at 4:17. He came in up the right wing, walked off the wall and used a defenseman as a screen to beat Gorsuch with a wrist shot to make it 4-2.

The Thunder were awarded a late power play when Murphy cross checked Watts into the boards by the penalty boxes. Moore fired a one-timer from the deep slot at 19:46 past Thomson to cut the lead to one.

Idaho held on for the win in the final seconds and finished off the three-game sweep.

Wichita went 2-for-8 on the power play. Idaho was 0-for-6 on the man advantage.

Watts has two points in five of his last six games. Dickman extended his point-streak to four games and points in five of his last six. Moore has points in three-straight and points in five of his last six.

The Thunder continues their six-game road trip with the first of three-straight next Wednesday night against the Utah Grizzlies.

Single game tickets are now on sale. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

The 2023-24 schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 32nd year as a professional franchise and 10th in the ECHL. Click here to learn more and click here to download the schedule right to your calendar.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.