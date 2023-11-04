Cincinnati Dominates Iowa, Wins Second-Straight

Cincinnati, OH- The Cyclones topped the Heartlanders 9-4 for the second night in-a-row against the Central Division opponent. Cincinnati brings its record to .500 for the first time this season and improves to 3-3-0-0.

* Cincy needed just 12 seconds into regulation to find the mark thanks to Louie Caporusso's tap-in goal. At 8:42 of the 1st, Zack Andrusiak loaded up a wicked wrister that slammed off the back bar. Sahil Panwar scored his first professional goal off a deflection in the slot to give the 'Clones a 3-0 lead. Cristiano DiGiacinto earned his first fighting major of the season, dumping Michael Knaub to the ice.

* Iowa got on the board 39 seconds into the middle frame on the powerplay. Defenseman Steve MacLean scored his second goal in as many games on a strong wraparound move below the goal line. The Heartlanders countered to make it 5-2, before Patrick Polino found his third shorthanded goal of the season on a breakaway. After Iowa punched back again, Cincy rattled off two straight goals with reigning ECHL Player of the Week Jalen Smereck's snapshot and Matej Pekar's in-tight finish.

* Up 7-3 entering the final period, Cincy continued to pour on the pressure. Louie Caporusso scored his second of the game and Jake Bricknell got his first goal of the season on a 4-on-3 powerplay. Ole Julian Bjørgvik Holm earned first-star honors with three assists.

Up next, the 'Clones play a home-and-home series against divisional foe Indy. Cincy plays in Indy Friday November 10th, then hosts the Fuel on Saturday November 11th at Heritage Bank Center. Next Saturday is Military Appreciation Night where the Cyclones will wear specialty jerseys to be auctioned off after the game.

