Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville Icemen (7:05pm)

November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-1-0-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (3-1-1-0)

November 4, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #6

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Sam Heidemann (22),

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Terry Wicklum (98)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

May 2, 2023 - Greenville 2 at Jackosnville 4

Next Meeting:

November 17, 2023 Greenville at Jacksonville

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (5-4-2-0)

All-Time Record:

(30-26-8)

QUICK BITS

BEDSY HEADS NORTH

The Ontario Reign recalled goaltender Ryan Bednard to its AHL squad on Friday, Nov. 3, making it his first transaction to the Canadian team since he joined Greenville in the offseason. However, Bednard is familiar with the American League; he made his professional debut with the Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2019-20 season and has since played for five other AHL teams: the Syracuse Crunch, the Hershey Bears, the Abbotsford Canucks, the Belleville Senators, and the Grand Rapids Griffins. In his two games with the Rabbits this season, Bednard boasted a .921 save-percentage and 2.51 goals-against average for a 2-0-0 record.

PK PROFICIENCY

Both Jacksonville and Greenville are ranked within the top 10 teams in the ECHL for their penalty-killing performance. Jacksonville ranks eighth at home, third on the road, and sixth overall, while Greenville ranks ninth at home, fourth on the road, and fourth overall. Both teams will need to put their best feet forward on the power play and penalty kill.

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR KEMPER

Brett Kemp currently holds a 4-game point streak, which is the fourth longest in the ECHL. His streak was born on Oct. 21, when he scored his first goal in Greenville's season opener against the Norfolk Admirals. Kemp has 9 points (3G, 6A) in four games this season. In the Swamp Rabbits most recent matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday, Nov. 3, Kemp netted the opening goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.