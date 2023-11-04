Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville Icemen (7:05pm)
November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-1-0-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (3-1-1-0)
November 4, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #6
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Referees: Sam Heidemann (22),
Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Terry Wicklum (98)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM
LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network
WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream
Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call
SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES
Regular Season Record:
Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)
Last Meeting:
May 2, 2023 - Greenville 2 at Jackosnville 4
Next Meeting:
November 17, 2023 Greenville at Jacksonville
22-23 Regular Season Record:
Greenville : (5-4-2-0)
All-Time Record:
(30-26-8)
QUICK BITS
BEDSY HEADS NORTH
The Ontario Reign recalled goaltender Ryan Bednard to its AHL squad on Friday, Nov. 3, making it his first transaction to the Canadian team since he joined Greenville in the offseason. However, Bednard is familiar with the American League; he made his professional debut with the Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2019-20 season and has since played for five other AHL teams: the Syracuse Crunch, the Hershey Bears, the Abbotsford Canucks, the Belleville Senators, and the Grand Rapids Griffins. In his two games with the Rabbits this season, Bednard boasted a .921 save-percentage and 2.51 goals-against average for a 2-0-0 record.
PK PROFICIENCY
Both Jacksonville and Greenville are ranked within the top 10 teams in the ECHL for their penalty-killing performance. Jacksonville ranks eighth at home, third on the road, and sixth overall, while Greenville ranks ninth at home, fourth on the road, and fourth overall. Both teams will need to put their best feet forward on the power play and penalty kill.
KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR KEMPER
Brett Kemp currently holds a 4-game point streak, which is the fourth longest in the ECHL. His streak was born on Oct. 21, when he scored his first goal in Greenville's season opener against the Norfolk Admirals. Kemp has 9 points (3G, 6A) in four games this season. In the Swamp Rabbits most recent matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday, Nov. 3, Kemp netted the opening goal.
