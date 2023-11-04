Early Deficit Proves to be the Difference in Royals' One-Goal Loss to Nailers, 3-2

November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals (1-4-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (3-1-0-0), 3-2, on Saturday, November 4 at WesBanco Arena. Will Cranley (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss in his ECHL debut with 28 saves on 31 shots faced for the Royals. David Tendeck (1-0-0-0) earned the win in his season debut for Wheeling with 15 saves on 17 shots faced.

The Nailers recorded nearly as many goals as Reading did shots in the first period of the game. With the Nailers notching goals in the final nine minutes of the opening period by forwards Cédric Desruisseaux and Isaac Belliveau, Wheeling came a goal shy of matching Reading's three total shots registered on goal in the period.

The lack of offensive production flipped in the middle frame as Reading put up eight shots and made due of their few chances with a goal 18:01 into the period. Forwards Shane Sellar and Devon Paliani connected with Ryan Chyzowski on a cross crease pass in front of Wheeling's net. Chyzwoski put a forehand shot past Tendeck blocker side for his team-leading seventh goal of the season and cut the deficit in half entering the third period, 2-1.

With both Wheeling and Reading's netminders making great saves against their opposing team's offensive rushes, it did not leave much room for Wheeling to extend their lead or Reading to tie the score. At 10:07 into the period, Davis Bunz slipped a one-timer past Cranley as the goaltender lost his balance in Reading's crease. Jordan Frasca and Dillion Hamaliuk earned the helpers on Bunz's first goal of the season to put the Nailers up, 3-1.

The Royals brought the score back within a goal with 7:18 left in regulation on a first professional career tally by rookie forward Matt Brown. The Wood Ridge, New Jersey native redirected a pass from Koletrane Wilson past Tendeck for his third point through two games with the Royals. Adam Brucbacher earned the secondary assist for his third assist and sixth point of the season.

Reading failed to complete the comeback effort as Tendeck turned aside the final two shots he faced in Wheeling's home opener victory. Reading's 17 shots on goal come a day after the club produced a season low 16 shots on goal in their 5-2 loss against the Toledo Walleye. The 16 shot output is the second fewest number of shots on goal across the ECHL in a single game this season (Kalamazoo - 15 SOG - 10/28/23).

The Royals continue their three-game road trip with the last game of the road trip against the Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Sunday at 4:10 p.m.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, November 8 for a 'Wild Wednesday' promotional game at 7:00 p.m.against the Norfolk Admirals. The home game will feature a buy one, get one college student ticket deal (with valid .edu email), $2 beer and a 'Guaranteed Fight Night.' If there is no fight in the Wild Wednesday game, you receive a free ticket to the following Wild Wednesday home game!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.