Oilers Dominate Allen in Bounce-Back Win
November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, beat the Allern Americans 5-1 on Military Appreciation Night at the BOK Center on Friday night.
For the third-straight game the Oilers struck first, with Dante Sheriff clapping home a one-time feed from Kyle Crnkovic just 1:40 into the action. The tally gives Sheriff two power-play goals on the season. Andy Carroll advanced the Oilers lead to 2-0, uncorking a wrister from the left circle and past Chase Perry. Eddie Matsushima registered an assist on the goal, giving the 2022-23 All-Star a three-game point streak. Julian Junca stopped all 15 shots he faced to keep the game 2-0 heading into the break.
Davis 'T-Bone' Codd scored his first professional goal, potting a rebound 8:36 in the second period, putting Tulsa up 3-0. Tag Bertuzzi set the lead at four with his first of the season - driving to the net before jamming the puck through Perry on the man advantage.
Colton Hargrove drove a deft snapshot beyond Junca's low glove 7:04 into the last period, creating a 4-1 score. Matsushima gave Tulsa back-to-back games with five goals on the board, scoring his third of the season on a clean snapshot from the right wing with 9:09 remaining to cement the 5-1 win.
The Oilers close the week hosting Rapid City on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:05 p.m. for a Griffin Media Sunday Family Funday postgame skate.
