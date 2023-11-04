Thunder Fall in OT to Steelheads, 5-4

BOISE, ID - Dawson Barteaux scored 1:23 into overtime to help Idaho knock off Wichita on Friday night, 5-4, at Idaho Central Arena.

Michal Stinil led the way for the Thunder with two goals while Peter Bates, Bradley Marek and Brayden Watts each had two points.

Colton Kehler gave Idaho a 1-0 lead just 6:40 into the game. He intercepted a pass from behind the net and beat Trevor Gorsuch to make it 1-0.

A.J. White added his third of the season with two minutes left in the period. He found a rebound off a shot from the blue line and muscled off a defender to make it 2-0.

In the second, Stinil recorded back-to-back markers to tie the game. His first came at 6:36 on the power play. He rifled a shot over the shoulder of Dylan Wells from the left faceoff dot to cut the lead to 2-1.

His second came at 12:10 when he pulled the Michigan move behind the net and slipped the puck past Wells for his fourth of the season to tie the game at two.

Roman Kinal gave the Thunder their first lead of the night at 17:29 as he put home a rebound near the right post to make it 3-2.

Just 24 seconds later, Zane Franklin got in behind the Thunder defense and tied it at three.

Mark Rassell made it 4-3 at 5:02 of the third period when he knocked down a shot from Patrick Kudla and beat Gorsuch for his sixth of the year.

Bates tied the game at 6:16 with a wrist shot from the left circle for his third of the season.

The game ended in a 4-4 tie and needed extra time. It was the first overtime appearance of the season for both teams.

Barteaux scored the game-winner at 1:23 to give the home team the victory. He stole the puck at his own blue line, started the rush and wired a wrist shot from the left circle for the game-winner.

Stinil extended his point-streak to five games and had his first multi-goal game of the season. Marek has points in his last five and recorded his first multi-assist game of the season. Jay Dickman has five points in his last three games. Brayden Watts has at least two points in four of his last five outings.

Wichita closes its season-series tomorrow night at 8:10 p.m. against Idaho at Idaho Central Arena.

