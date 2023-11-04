Fuel Finish Weekend with Loss in Toledo

November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel's Jon Martin in action

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel's Jon Martin in action(Indy Fuel)

TOLEDO- The Fuel played their first game against the Toledo Walleye this year on Saturday night and looked to win their first over Toledo since before last year's playoffs. Despite leading through two periods, the Fuel ultimately fell 5-3.

1ST PERIOD

The first half of the first period moved quickly with minimal whistles between these two teams that are used to long shifts against each other.

At 9:56 of the first, Toledo got the first power play of the game with a holding call on Santino Centorame. This resulted in a shorthanded goal for Andrew Bellant, his first of the season, to make it 1-0 for the Fuel.

At 15:42, Adrien Beraldo took a five minute major penalty for fighting after dropping the gloves with Indy's Zach Jordan who hit him along the boards. This gave Indy over a minute of 5-on-3 play that they could not capitalize on before the period ended.

2ND PERIOD

Despite starting the period on the power play, the Fuel took back to back high-sticking penalties to Andrew Bellant and Kirill Chaika that left the Walleye with 1:49 of 5-on-3 playing time.

The Walleye capitalized on the advantage with a power play goal from Brandon Hawkins to tie the game 1-1 at 3:01 of the second. There was not much more excitement in the period until passed the halfway point.

At 12:15, Jon Martin scored to put the Fuel back on top, 2-1 and just one minute and four seconds later, Kirill Chaika scored his first of the season to give Indy a two-goal lead.

Three minutes later, Darian Pilon scored for the Walleye to make it 3-2. At 19:32, Kyle Maksimovich took a hooking penalty, giving Toledo a power play opportunity that would last into the third frame.

3RD PERIOD

Just two minutes into the period, Conlan Keenan tied the game up at three each with a goal for the Walleye.

The Fuel got another power play at 10:38 when Will Cullen was called for cross-checking, however Toledo killed it off.

With a minute left in the game, the Fuel pulled Mitchell Weeks from the net in favor of the extra skater but ultimately gave up an empty net goal to Chase Gresock to make it 5-3 which would be the final score.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on November 10, 2023 for Military Appreciation Night against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

