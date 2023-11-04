Mariners Can't Solve Perets in Saturday Night Loss
November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk netminder Yaniv Perets stopped all 17 Maine Mariners shots that came his way on Saturday night, in a 5-0 final from the Norfolk Scope Arena. Brian Bowen scored a pair of goals for the Admirals, who have won the first two in the three-game weekend series.
The game got off to an inauspicious start for the Mariners when the first shot of the game was deflected into the net. Norfolk forward Mathieu Roy, who also scored the first goal on Friday night, tipped in Darick Louis-Jean's shot just 19 seconds in, making it 1-0 Admirals. Norfolk's Danny Katic was assessed a five minute major penalty for boarding, but it was the Admirals who capitalized with a shorthanded goal. Griffin Mendel and Thomas Caron drove in on Maine goaltender Brad Arvanitis and Mendal buried the rebound to double the Admirals lead at 5:11.
Another early period goal would greet the Mariners in the second period, as Brian Bowen got behind the defense and backhanded one beyond the reach of Arvanitis to stretch the Norfolk lead to 3-0. Bowen's goal was the only one of the middle frame, despite the Mariners producing several good scoring changes against Admirals goaltender Yaniv Perets.
Justin Robidas added a fourth goal at 7:12 of the third, capitalizing on a power play - the only man-advantage goal of the game, despite seven opportunities for each team. Bowen tipped home his second of the game at 18:24 of the third to bring the game to its 5-0 final.
Brad Arvanitis made 39 saves on 44 shots in his Mariners debut. A total of 85 penalty minutes were assessed in the game, 48 by the Mariners.
The Mariners (1-4-0) and Admirals wrap up the weekend on Sunday afternoon with a 3:05 PM puck drop from the Scope. The game can be seen and heard on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey, MarinersOfMaine.com/listen, or the Mixlr App. All Mariners road games also stream live at Three Dollar Deweys in downtown Portland. The Mariners return home on Friday, November 10th for "Lobster Night" presented by Anthem, a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Military Appreciation Night presented by Martin's Point Health Care is Saturday, November 11th at 6 PM against the Adirondack Thunder. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.
